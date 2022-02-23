Letter: Basketball farce

Went to the ASU men’s basketball game. There were so many people who bought popcorn or drink to keep their mask down. One guy in the front row, sucked on a lollipop just to avoid putting his mask on. Others in defiance didn’t even bother to give the false impression of compliance. During this time of a pandemic, why is it so necessary to sell popcorn and drinks? There should be a strict rule on mask enforcement and if someone violates the rule after a warning, they should be ejected. Its that simple. U of A paid more money to the departed basketball and football coach they then they would every sell in popcorn. Where are your priorities?
Jimmy Fein
Midtown
