Letter: Basketball Honors

Both the men's and women's basketball teams have been doing well this year, just one loss each. The men's team can't play in any after-season tournaments, It's the penalty for Sean Miller not controlling his coaches. But they still could win the PAC-12 season championship. Not much was expected of this year's team since it is mostly made up of newcomers. So, a PAC-12 title would be an unexpected accomplishment. In that case, would Sean Miller, a coach under the NCAA gun be awarded "Coach of the Year" honors? Can you say Irony?
Dale Emmel
Southeast side
