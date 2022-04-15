Letter: Basketball

Reffing the last two minutes of a basketball game needs to be more computerized. The zebras are needed to decide if a foul is flagrant. Everything else, they take way too long. The way it is, all three referees have to watch multiple camera angles of every questionable play. And in the last two minutes, they review everything. Six minutes of standing around to conclude there are 39 seconds on the clock instead of 40. In tennis, the computer zips through the video lickity-split. It decides immediately - the ball's out! Whatever the basketball refs are supposed to look at, a computer can do the same thing. Except a hundred times faster. Automate the final two minutes. Get the game over!