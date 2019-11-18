Realizing Arizona men's basketball and football bring in more revenue to the University, the women's basketball team still should be getting more recognition. They are lucky to get a mention and then it is usually on the back page. Today is Monday, the 19th - both men and women won by a large score over the week-end but three-quarters of the front page and then continued on page three of the Sports Section is a story about the men's game and tells when their next game is. The story of the women's game is on the bottom left of the front page with no mention of the next game. Also did not see a mention of the women's soccer team which is going on to the next round of the NCAA tournament.
Patricia Pulido
East side
