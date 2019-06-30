Re: the June 21 letter "Time to cite brush and bulky scavengers."
Citing Brush and Bulky "Scavengers" I thought the writer knew something that I didn't so I called those in charge who informed me that all Brush and Bulky goes to the landfill. Being an occasional "scavenger" who has found a few things when taking my dog for a walk, including a perfectly good shelf unit, I talked to others who have done the same thing. None of us recall seeing all the "trucks and trailers speeding down our streets to out-grab others" - perhaps the other neighborhood has better trash than we do.
Either way, whenever someone takes items from brush and bulky for whatever reason, they are saving tax dollars - less trips to the landfill and less space used in the landfill so, if you want to be a good citizen and help the environment at the same time, check out your neighbors brush and bulky before it is gone forever.
Reduce, Reuse, Recycle - or give to someone who wants your old items more than you.
Dave Abbott
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.