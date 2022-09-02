Letter: Be a Voter!

Polls show a majority of voters, regardless of party, support legislative efforts to fully fund public education, ensure reproductive freedom, protect the rights of both gun owners and the public, and guarantee free and fair elections. So why doesn’t this happen?

The answer is simple: Voters are not using their power. The 2020 election produced the highest voter turnout in 120 years--but an estimated 80 million voters, one-third of those eligible, did not vote in 2020. In Arizona, more than 850,000 registered voters did not cast their ballots.

The solution is equally simple: Be a voter! Republican legislators are responsible for blocking the legislation cited above that the majority of Arizonans favor--but Republicans hold only a single vote majority in both the House and the Senate. Flipping just two seats in each house will shift the balance of power and better reflect the interests and preferences of all Arizonans. This is doable. It can happen in November, provided we all vote.

Lynne Hudson

Northwest side