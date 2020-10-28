Letter: Be kind to your local library

I'm a patron at Oro Valley and please everyone be kind to your library staff. They are short staffed and tired and doing so much and are just people trying to follow the rules at their job to provide you your books and computers. They're busy and the phones ring all day and there is so much stress. I should know, my friend works in a library, so go easy on them please.
Betty Thompson-Smith
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
