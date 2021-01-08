Letter: Be Kind

Amidst all the current national turmoil teachers at Senita Valley School, in an incredible act of grace and kindness, celebrated the birthday and memory of Sebastian, a student of theirs who was the victim of a murder suicide. They decorated the school fence with balloons, ribbons and posters celebrating Sebastion's birthday and a sign asking passersby to take a ribbon and a snack in Sabastion's memory. Acts like this one remind us why adequately funding education is so important.
Martin Wiggins
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.