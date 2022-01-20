 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Be Kind
While running on the Loop today, I had chance encounters with several cyclists, pedestrians and runners, and it occurred to me that many of these people were likely snow birds or visitors and have not been schooled in Tucson kindness etiquette.

When encountering an individual or small group of people enjoying a common space designed by God and made accessible by the city, state or feds, eye contact is required. This may be accompanied by a smile, or even a wave if one so desires. Many people will boldly put themselves out there and say hi, hello, or good morning.

The author has discovered that acknowledging fellow humans in this way makes both parties feel better about their chosen activity and makes the day a bit brighter.

Susan Carlisle

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

