After the rash of fatalities at night I haven't seen anyone addressing why pedestrians aren't seen. It does not appear that people in general are following basic safety rules that they should have learned as children. 'Wear white at night ' while trite and old fashioned could save your life. White, light colors, reflective gear, a flashlight can all be seen by motorists. 'Face traffic when not on a sidewalk" so you can see who is coming toward you. Our hearing is inadequate to hear sounds approaching behind you before it is too late, and for heaven's sake lose the ear buds.