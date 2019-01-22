I have read some extremely exuberant letters about the possibilities of growth, particularly in connection with bringing the Raiders football team here for a season. I think the flip side of that coin is worth mentioning. Certainly, growth is inevitable for the area, but it will come with a cost to the way of life we enjoy. Already, downtown is becoming of little value to those of us unhappy that grabbing a burger down there somehow runs to $30. Sprawl and traffic congestion seem to be facts of life here.
Let's put more effort into the discussion around how we want to move into the future. Given our fragile desert environment and limitations on water in the long term, we should strive to be more conscious of what we want to protect and what we want to encourage. I value the ways we are different from other metropolitan areas.
Bruce Thoms
West side
