Letter: Beautiful tribute to Cesar Chavez in the wrong setting
A statue of Cesar Chavez by Tucson artist Luis Mena was recently installed at the convergence of 18th Street and Stone and 6th Avenues, commonly known as Five Points. This magnificent and moving tribute to Chavez's legacy is directly beneath the well known "Ugly but Honest" Clyde Wanslee sign which looms over the head of the statue like a very bad joke. Two feet directly to the west of the statue is a huge traffic light pole which totally obstructs the view of the statue itself. This placement of the statue is like displaying a diamond on top of a pile of trash. Until rectified, it is a stain on Tucson and an insult to the legacy of Cesar Chavez.

Greg Hart

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

