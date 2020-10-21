Letter: Beautifying Tucson

The planting of additional trees in our city/county should be linked to another infrastructure project:
the placing of electrical utilities underground. We have all heard and read of the loss of electrical power that accompanies windstorms. Above ground power lines are especially vulnerable to being struck by trees and branches, and underground power lines will reduce the chances of power outages during severe windstorms. So, with underground power, not only will our city be safer and our power source more reliable, our city will be more beautiful.
Richard Demers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
