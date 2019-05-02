While driving from Tucson to Nogales last week I was struck with how the varieties of wildflowers had painted the ride with brilliant colors. It seemed different and much more delightful than trips down I-19 in previous years. Yes, I guess, winter rains brought the roadway to life, but I think the key difference is that I was seeing wildflowers not the invasive buffelgrass that had taken the native flowers from us. I don’t know who is responsible for eradicating the buffelgrass, but thank you for bringing our desert beauties back to life – whoever you are. We need you in other parts of our amazing Sonoran Desert. Keep up the great, important work!
Barbara Homan
Downtown
