Re: the Aug. 9 article "New generation struggles to emerge in Tucson elections."

Tim Steller reported a new young generation leader sees herself as a MIMBY, Maybe in My Backyard. Could that signal that Tucson may be moving beyond unproductive NIMBY-YIMBY name-calling?

As a long-time neighborhood advocate, I suggest we all agree on SIMBY, Sensible in My Backyard. The ADU compromise on "casita" size was SENSIBLE. Infill development and park projects which do not preserve all healthy mature trees possible are NOT. Expecting City officials to view land use regulations and code enforcement as necessary conditions protecting neighborhoods which do not have the luxury of Homeowner Association regulations is SENSIBLE. Thinking that eliminating most auto parking will result in everyone able to walk, bike or bus to Tucson destinations in NOT.

Tim concluded with one word, "Eventually." The only eventuality is that the now young generation will get old, if they are lucky. For all ages to work together as SIMBYs now could better ensure that neighborhoods will sustain their quality of life into the future.

Ruth Beeker, Age 86

Midtown