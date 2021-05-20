 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Become an intelligent, well-informed voter
View Comments

Letter: Become an intelligent, well-informed voter

  • Comments

Many Republican voters vote for candidates because of what they say, not what they do. Check their records. In the Star every Sunday, you’ll find the ‘Capitol Link.’ See how your elected representatives voted this past week.

Sunday’s ‘Link’ showed the House voting 315 -101 passing a bill requiring reasonable accommodations for pregnant women in the workplace. Arizona’s Paul Gosar voted no. The Senate, including Sinema and Kelly, voted yes, nullifying the last president’s order allowing usury for lenders in states during a pandemic. You can also find every politician’s vote on the internet. I, for one, believe we need a more informed electorate and society.

We are in a political cesspool at the moment. Somehow, too many ill-informed, misinformed or plain uninformed people vote for charisma rather than character. If you want to be a knowledgeable voter, I suggest you go to the League of Women Voter’s Smart Voter link. They will explain how to select the right person for you.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

It is alarming to hear that the Canadian mining company Hudbay Minerals, formerly Rosemont, is now interested in mining on the west side of th…

Local-issues

Letter: GOP Fraudit in AZ

Several writers to this page have asked why the Dems are so set against the so-called audit. It is because we have become painfully aware of t…

Local-issues

Letter: AZ Senate

Perhaps when the AZ Senate Republicans are done searching for fictional fraudulent ballots in Maricopa county they can go to Iraq and find the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News