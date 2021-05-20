Letter: Become an intelligent, well-informed voter

Many Republican voters vote for candidates because of what they say, not what they do. Check their records. In the Star every Sunday, you’ll find the ‘Capitol Link.’ See how your elected representatives voted this past week.
Sunday’s ‘Link’ showed the House voting 315 -101 passing a bill requiring reasonable accommodations for pregnant women in the workplace. Arizona’s Paul Gosar voted no. The Senate, including Sinema and Kelly, voted yes, nullifying the last president’s order allowing usury for lenders in states during a pandemic. You can also find every politician’s vote on the internet. I, for one, believe we need a more informed electorate and society.
We are in a political cesspool at the moment. Somehow, too many ill-informed, misinformed or plain uninformed people vote for charisma rather than character. If you want to be a knowledgeable voter, I suggest you go to the League of Women Voter’s Smart Voter link. They will explain how to select the right person for you.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.