With fall and winter around the corner, the UA and Tucson community is starting to plan for the seasons’ festivities. Something at the top of our planning list should be the revitalization of our honeybee community. Honeybees are dying at alarming rate, and it is our job to save these special species. Honeybees are essential to about ⅓ of all the food we eat including fruits, vegetables, and nuts. They also pollinate flowers and play a role in our coffee supply. Honeybees are responsible for $20 billion of US crop production so, if bees continue decreasing, produce will be more expensive to buy. So when you are eating a pastry this autumn, caffeinating with coffee during finals week, or baking that apple pie, remember a bee pollinated that and think of the things you can do to help revitalize their community. These upcoming seasons, let’s suit up and bee down!
Sarah Marrujo
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.