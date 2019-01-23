I paid attention in Environmental Science many years ago, CO2, and Carbons, "Green House Gases" (wonder WHY they call it that) have a purpose....they FEED the TREES and PLANTS, those things that PRODUCE "OXYGEN"! The stuff you and I NEED to BREATHE!
Therefore, Cows or any other creature on the planet have been here for MILLIONS of YEARS and they have survived their own GASES! As a matter of Fact, a single Volcanic Explosion produces more CARBON into the Environment then a life time of Pollution man or animal can produce x-utterly MORE AMOUNTS!
So grow up and SMELL the Excrement, it won't KILL you like ENVIRONMENTALIST who want to STARVE YOU TO DEATH!
Nancy Garcia
Southwest side
