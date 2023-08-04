Dear Editor,

My husband and I have been watching a small beehive in a large tree near Olson and Speedway for months. The bees have been active and healthy. Recently we saw dozens of dead bees at the foot of the trunk. Tiny, perfect bodies, stacked up one on top of another, striped corpses everywhere. For a second we were dumbfounded, unable to comprehend their death. We then realized the hole in the tree had been intentionally plugged up.

Over 1000 different species of bees inhabit Arizona. A third of our food is pollinated by bees and they are now on the endangered species list. As the World Wildlife Fund points out, 69% of all wildlife species have been eliminated in less than 50 years. No one needs to kill bees. They can be safely removed from one’s property. Most importantly, you can help bees by planting native plants and eliminating pesticides in your yard.

Linda Peet Dugan

Midtown