The business community is pressuring Pima County to stop people from begging on our medians, using signs ("Say No to Panhandling") and the police. They cite safety concerns, but it's clear that beggars are considered bad for business. Their omnipresence is a constant reminder that there are many people in need of food, housing, and medical care, and of our wealth disparity that has grown exponentially. This week I encountered a homeless man who was begging, on a bystander's phone, to see a physician because his lung cancer was untreated.