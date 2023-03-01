The business community is pressuring Pima County to stop people from begging on our medians, using signs ("Say No to Panhandling") and the police. They cite safety concerns, but it's clear that beggars are considered bad for business. Their omnipresence is a constant reminder that there are many people in need of food, housing, and medical care, and of our wealth disparity that has grown exponentially. This week I encountered a homeless man who was begging, on a bystander's phone, to see a physician because his lung cancer was untreated.
Begging is a part of Buddhism. The Buddha, who was born in 563 B.C., was homeless, and he begged for food while seeking enlightenment. Buddhist monks still do this. Many Buddhists consider it a sacred duty to give money to beggars. What this world lacks most is compassion. We should all strive to alleviate the suffering of others.
Stephen Saltonstall
People are also reading…
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.