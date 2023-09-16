I like to go for runs in the morning when the weather is cooler. Unfortunately, the intersection closest to my home is 1st and Stone. I have been nearly ran over multiple times inside the crosswalk by people turning left and not looking where they are going.

As a fast adult I can jump and dodge the turning cars most of the time. Now imagine your grandma using this crosswalk. She doesn’t have the reaction time a younger person would have and getting hit would have severe implications.

Large avenues like 1st Ave have excessively wide lanes or too many lanes, and allow for people to speed and drive recklessly with no repercussions. This is an intentional design that promotes the value of the car over that of the human being.

Tucson, make our roads safer for all modes of transit. Take out travel lanes, widen sidewalks, make left turn on green only, increase buffered cycling lane miles and install traffic calming facilities. Make being a pedestrian safe.

Brody Cragg

North side