Letter: Being a Reuplican Caroline Jennings, East side Oct 11, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It never ceases to amaze me if you are a Republican, everyone thinks you support Donald Trump.Caroline JenningsEast sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter East Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Another brick out of the wall I realize that the Comics section is not where one usually first turns for intellectual stimulation. And I recognize that the Star's general r… Letter: So You Think It Could Never Happen Here The series on PBS “The U.S. and the Holocaust” shows the deep fear of Jews and Immigrants in the U.S. The fear, hatred and lies about those wh… Letter: Tucson Traffic/Crime Yesterday, around 5:30 I was driving home from work on E Broadway and noticed as I drove by N Craycroft Rd that in the right lane there were a… Letter: Arizona Election My late mother was a life-long Republican; I doubt she ever voted outside the party. In 2016, she said she didn’t think she could vote for Tru… Letter: supplying water should be handled by businesses We are out of water. Letter: Reason to be pro life I am pro-life because I am against violence and abortion is one of the most violent acts against a human being. The fetus begins to feel pain … Letter: Stark choices in the upcoming election Never in the history of Arizona elections have there been more stark choices than this year. We are being asked to choose between MAGA Republi… Letter: Lake Chosen over Lawyer Robson In selecting the republican candidate for AZ governor in the recent primary election, voters turned down Karrin Robson and chose Kari Lake ins… Letter: Pima Community College As your recent article demonstrates, the Pima Community College, its Governing Board and upcoming election for two new board members are the s… Letter: Don't need that Majority Rule I received and read a pamphlet from the Arizona Secretary of State's office called, "What's On My Ballot?," containing information on state ba… Comments may be used in print.