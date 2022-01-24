 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Being friendly is not tough
View Comments

Letter: Being friendly is not tough

  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 20 letter "Even a nod will do on The Loop."

I'll add a bit to her thoughts. I'm the 80 year old geezer on the loop getting a little exercise on my old bike (which probably cost less than a 'speedies' sunglasses). I don't have an outfit, just casual clothes. I nod, I "Good Morning" to all the walking or riding "loopers". Here's my take: 100% of the pedestrians, 80% of the females riding in partnership with a male, and 10% of the 'speedies' (solo or in groups) acknowledge my existence. One would think that the costumed riders would encourage or, at least tolerate, an old duffer trying to get a little aerobic exercise rather than getting upset that he/she may be in their way. I realize that they may be 'in the zone' but that's not a good excuse for not being friendly, especially in today's atmosphere. You say "Hi" to a fellow snow-shoveller.

Paul Blumentritt

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News