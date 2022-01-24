Letter: Being friendly is not tough

Re: the Jan. 20 letter "Even a nod will do on The Loop."
I'll add a bit to her thoughts. I'm the 80 year old geezer on the loop getting a little exercise on my old bike (which probably cost less than a 'speedies' sunglasses). I don't have an outfit, just casual clothes. I nod, I "Good Morning" to all the walking or riding "loopers". Here's my take: 100% of the pedestrians, 80% of the females riding in partnership with a male, and 10% of the 'speedies' (solo or in groups) acknowledge my existence. One would think that the costumed riders would encourage or, at least tolerate, an old duffer trying to get a little aerobic exercise rather than getting upset that he/she may be in their way. I realize that they may be 'in the zone' but that's not a good excuse for not being friendly, especially in today's atmosphere. You say "Hi" to a fellow snow-shoveller.
Paul Blumentritt
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.