The media is ill-informed because they do not understand that there is a difference between healthy American homeless people who lost their housing due to the recent surge of housing costs and street people who prefer to live outside for one reason or another.

Why did the city not take responsibility and open up the convention center to provide emergency shelter? The city needs to provide fenced areas for homeless belongings like they do at the 4th ave street fair for bikes and outside heated kennels for pets so the homeless can go into a shelter and know their pets and belongings will be there waiting for them when they leave.