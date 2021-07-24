 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Benson and ecotourism
View Comments

Letter: Benson and ecotourism

  • Comments

I strongly support Debbie Collazo's July 21st opinion piece in which she observed that Benson could derive many long term benefits by embracing ecotourism and becoming a unique destination location. A healthy and sustainable Benson economy will not occur as the result of large development projects that produce wealth and jobs for a few in the short term and destroy the watershed. Water and protection of the San Pedro becomes even more critical during our extended draught. I am an avid birdwatcher and active defender of the San Pedro River watershed. Benson is surrounded with rich natural habitats that migrating and locals birds inhabit. In addition, I am a "railroad fan". I regularly visit the Benson area often with friends, to watch birds and trains. We always have at least breakfast and lunch at restaurants in Benson. Sometimes we add ice cream and snacks. Want to promote Benson ... how about a Benson Railroad Festival added to promoting birdwatching?

Craig Anderson

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News