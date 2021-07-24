Letter: Benson and ecotourism

I strongly support Debbie Collazo's July 21st opinion piece in which she observed that Benson could derive many long term benefits by embracing ecotourism and becoming a unique destination location. A healthy and sustainable Benson economy will not occur as the result of large development projects that produce wealth and jobs for a few in the short term and destroy the watershed. Water and protection of the San Pedro becomes even more critical during our extended draught. I am an avid birdwatcher and active defender of the San Pedro River watershed. Benson is surrounded with rich natural habitats that migrating and locals birds inhabit. In addition, I am a "railroad fan". I regularly visit the Benson area often with friends, to watch birds and trains. We always have at least breakfast and lunch at restaurants in Benson. Sometimes we add ice cream and snacks. Want to promote Benson ... how about a Benson Railroad Festival added to promoting birdwatching?
Craig Anderson
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.