Letter: Berkman's Sour Grapes

Berkman's op-ed suggesting that Pima County attorney Laura Conover should have rushed to indict the former officer who shot a man in a wheelchair at Lowe's seems rich. As the former chief criminal deputy in the PCAO, Berkman didn't take an officer to trial EVEN ONCE in six terms under LaWall. I'm not sure he's qualified to weigh-in here. He even admits he didn't have all the facts before writing his piece.