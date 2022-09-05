Letter: Berkman's Sour Grapes

Berkman's op-ed suggesting that Pima County attorney Laura Conover should have rushed to indict the former officer who shot a man in a wheelchair at Lowe's seems rich. As the former chief criminal deputy in the PCAO, Berkman didn't take an officer to trial EVEN ONCE in six terms under LaWall. I'm not sure he's qualified to weigh-in here. He even admits he didn't have all the facts before writing his piece.
Berkman’s suggestion that justice was delayed for victims is shocking. He and his administration walked off the job at the start of Covid, stopping full operation of the homicide panel. The result: on the day she took office, the Conover administration had to pick up 144 open homicide cases dating back to 2017.
Berkman supported Conover’s opponent. When his candidate failed to win, Berkman’s career ambitions were derailed. Berkman’s unhealthy obsession with the Conover administration reveals the real problem: sour grapes.
Alison Jones
Midtown
