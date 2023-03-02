The Tucson Festival of Books is heavily promoting Bernie Sanders and his new book criticing capitalism. At the Festival of the Books will also be Tucsonan Walter F. Ram, a 98-year-old WWII POW, whose B-17 was shot down on his sixth mission. He spent neary two years as a prisoner in the infamous Nazi prison camp, Stalag 17, where he suffered cold, hunger, and the constant threat of being shot by guards. His book, "Helno-Gal," tells his story. What an incredible opportunity to stop by his booth, talk to him and buy an autographed book. I hope the Tucson Festival of Books honors our own home town hero.