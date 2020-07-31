You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Best Candidate for County Recorder
I'm writing to encourage voters to elect Kim Challender to the office of Pima County Recorder. There are several reasons why Kim is the best choice.

The County Recorder is responsible for ensuring compliance with more than 700 election laws, as defined in ARS 16. There are 50 permanent employees who report directly to the Recorder, and the office itself is a vital piece of Pima County government, which serves over one million county residents.

Kim is the only candidate in the Democratic primary who has several years of experience working in all aspects of this critical office. Kim's agenda for office includes four specific goals regarding elections and voter accessibility, plus the security and integrity of elections and recorded documents. These are detailed on her website, www.kim4recorder.com.

I hope you will review her qualifications and agree that Kim is the best person for Pima County Recorder. She will be ready to serve on day one.

Racheal Eldridge

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

