Letter: Best County Attorney

Since moving to Tucson in 1973 Dennis DeConcini has been by far the best Pima County Attorney. He went on to serve 3 distinguished terms in the United States Senate. Dennis was not a prosecutor or even a trial lawyer for that matter, but he was an excellent administrator and it served him well. In my opinion, he was the best County Attorney in my lifetime in Tucson, without any prosecutorial experience.
You don’t need a career prosecutor to be a good county attorney. You need someone with administrative experience. No County Attorney has ever acted as a prosecutor in office.
Laura Conover is a tested administrator. She will lead this office just as Dennis DeConcini did with honor and distinction. She has full knowledge of criminal law and is an experienced administrator. Time for a change
Jimmy Fein
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
