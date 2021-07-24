 Skip to main content
Letter: Best of two splendid Ward 3 candidates is Juan Padres
A lot of people in city hall are alienated by Juan Padres. It is great thing. It is what happens when you don’t kowtow or pledge allegiance to the vested. And it is reason, alone, for Ward 3 residents to reward him with their Primary vote. Voters in the ward are fortunate to be able to choose from two pensive, cerebral and courteous men. It's almost too much to fathom given the vitriol of national politics. Yet, few in government today combine his matrix of entrepreneurship, civil service, volunteerism and vigor. A bonus: Padres, a first-generation American and graduate of UA Eller School, knows Mexico and the border better than anyone in city or county government. He understands the dependence of the city on Mexican tourism and would be a creative force in bringing investment. He will not be seduced by office, conned by individuals or swayed by political expediency.

Keith Rosenblum

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

