I have been riding El Tour de Tucson for 21 years, and this year's was the best! From the newly relocated bike expo, the reorganized 7:00 am start, the strategically placed wooden bridge over Sabino Creek, the tweaking of last year's new course, the well stocked aid stations and smiling volunteers, the cheerful Bike Patrol, excellent intersection coverage by the Tucson Police and Pima County Sheriffs, to the refreshing wet towel at the wider, easier finish all made for the most enjoyable Tour ever. (The cheering crowds and perfect weather helped too!) Congratulations PBAA and CEO Charlene Grabowski. One suggestion: bring back the mariachis!
Jeff Crane, Captain of the east side's Team EB
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.