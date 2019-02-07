I want to thank Pima County Parks and Recreation and private land owners who cooperated with the 131-mile Loop Trail system. And thanks to the city and county for all the miles of bike lane that provides easy access to most anywhere in Tucson and suburbs.
My wife and I are snowbirds from Minnesota who have traveled all over the country in a RV and could have chosen anywhere to winter. We picked Tucson for its close proximity to natural beauty, sunny climate, the University of Arizona and the bike lanes and trails. We purchased a house near Tucson Mountain Park 10 years ago largely because of the biking opportunities here. I’m out on the trails three times a week with friends. I think that this is adding years to my life by staying active outdoors year around. I so appreciate the biking city you have created.
Randy Creeger
Southwest side
