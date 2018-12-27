Goodbye and good riddance to 2018, a year that saw little children die, immigrant families ripped apart and fundamental human rights violated by our federal government at the border.
A year that saw a self-pitying accused sexual abuser elevated to the U.S. Supreme Court. A year during which the unhinged Liar-in-Chief squatting in the White House wrought utter chaos in our political and financial systems - and shamefully sucked up to dictators.
A year during which gun-toting racists, anti-Semites and lunatics slaughtered innocent Americans in schools, houses of worship, newsrooms and supermarkets.
But there's a glimmer of hope for 2019: Sane people took back the House of Representatives. Arizona elected a teacher who actually supports public schools to lead its education department. Special counsel Robert Mueller seems poised to reveal the ugly truth about Putin's puppet. And hundreds of newspapers, including the Daily Star, proudly defended their role as guardians of democracy.
So with cautious, perhaps cockeyed optimism — and profound gratitude for the privilege of living in Tucson — I look forward to better days ahead.
Elinor Brecher
Foothills
