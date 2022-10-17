Letter: Better Schools, Better Economy, Less Crime!

I'm a taxpayer here in Tucson AZ and a parent of two kids, one graduated from, and one about to enter, the public school system. I am furious at the poor quality of our public schools. It’s well established that high quality public schools reduce crime and create a vibrant local and state economy.
Last year we spent $49,892.00 per teacher, while spending $66,970.00 per police officer. For comparison, Massachusetts, ranked NO. 1 in education, spends $82,042.00 per teacher and $72,400.00 per officer annually.
It's a question of values. Arizona spends on average $9,900.00 per year, per student and $25,000.00 per year, per prisoner. I would rather spend $25,000.00 on students. Let’s stop short-changing our teachers and our law enforcement. Let's equalize and raise salaries for those that teach, protect and serve. We should pay them better!
Joshua Reilly
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.