Letter: Better solutions than desalination?

The August 14 article about a $4.1 billion desalination plant gives helpful pros and cons. I'm struck by how much we'd depend on that lifeline. If it fails -- for instance, the natural gas pipeline next to the proposed water pipeline explodes -- we could have a water emergency in Tucson that might last for years.
Could the estimated $60-90 monthly water bill increase instead be used for other ways to save water that most of us don't do yet? How many of us have a greywater system? No "luxury" shower heads that gush water? Low-flush or no-flush (waterless) toilets? As we wait for hot water to come out of a faucet, do we collect the cool water and re-use it? How about a high price and/or limits on swimming pool water? Cars that aren't always spotlessly clean? Let's find ways to be much more water-efficient. Tucsonans can do it if we see the need.
Jerry Peek
Midtown
