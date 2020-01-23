Letter: Better vetting of candidates

It seems Arizonans just can’t scrape disgraced, fired, Arizona lawmaker David Stringer off our shoes. Now he's running for Yavapai County Attorney. Stringer resigned from the Arizona House of Representatives in March 2019 in the face of two ethics complaints; one related to his arrest in 1983 on sex crime charges, and the other also included several racist remarks Stringer had made in public. C’mon Arizona. We can do FAR better in vetting potentially elected officials in all positions and we must strive to do so. NO to electing Stringer for any office.
Kelley Ireland
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.