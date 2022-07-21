 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Between The Lines?

Didja ever try to park between the white lines in a parking space/lot and find that those places are just TOO narrow? When your door, on exiting, either hits the neighboring car-door, or mirror, then it can get very embarrassing, especially if there is a driver or passenger in that vehicle. In NorthAmerica standard parking space can range from 8.5’ to

9 feet wide! But a smart-car or a Hummer can be quite different in width!

When a developer or strip mall owner wants to get more shoppers/people into their places of business/ apartments or hotels, they will put the parking “spot” white lines as close together as possible. I didn’t measure any parking spots today, but may do just that if I remember to bring a tape measure with me real soon! In Tucson drivers look for shade trees now, for COOLNESS!

Kenneth Unwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

