Letter: Beware of Frys

I am a 72 year old man who has been shopping at Frys for a decade or two.
Although there are signs on the door that state that a mask must be worn, Frys is not enforcing this.
This morning, at the Frys on North First Avenue, the person who entered the store about 5 seconds before me wasn't wearing a mask.
Walking around, shopping, there was a another shopper who wasn't wearing a mask.. All the employees throughout the store saw this and did nothing.
The cashier and the bagger did nothing.
When I got home I called that Frys and spoke with the manager. She told me that corporate leaves it up to the customer about wearing a mask and if the customer doesn't want to wear one she or he doesn't have to.
It is clear to me that Frys is more interested in making money than it is in the safety of the vast majority of its customers.
My days of shopping at Frys have ended.
Jeffrey Blackman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!