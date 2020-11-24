 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Beware of Frys
View Comments

Letter: Beware of Frys

I am a 72 year old man who has been shopping at Frys for a decade or two.

Although there are signs on the door that state that a mask must be worn, Frys is not enforcing this.

This morning, at the Frys on North First Avenue, the person who entered the store about 5 seconds before me wasn't wearing a mask.

Walking around, shopping, there was a another shopper who wasn't wearing a mask.. All the employees throughout the store saw this and did nothing.

The cashier and the bagger did nothing.

When I got home I called that Frys and spoke with the manager. She told me that corporate leaves it up to the customer about wearing a mask and if the customer doesn't want to wear one she or he doesn't have to.

It is clear to me that Frys is more interested in making money than it is in the safety of the vast majority of its customers.

My days of shopping at Frys have ended.

Jeffrey Blackman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Local-issues

Letter: Protect Reid Park

The Star’s enthusiastic article on the expansion of the Zoo is not the whole story. We need equal information on the accompanying destruction …

Local-issues

Letter: Indifference

I feel helpless and betrayed by my President and Governor. Trump failed to provide leadership during our eleven month struggle against the cor…

Local-issues

Letter: Barnum Hill

Recently there have been many letters that showed dissatisfaction with the transfer of Barnum hill to the zoo for zoo expansipn. I conducted a…

Local-issues

Letter: Old Tucson Studios

Growing up in Southern California was fortunate to have Knotts Berry Farm near, a similar locale to Old Tucson Studios. At that time there was…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News