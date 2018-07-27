We are having work done at our home and solicited a bid from a local contractor. They emailed us a price and we emailed back an acceptance. Shortly afterwards we received another email from the contractor requesting that we wire 80 percent of the price into a bank account in Florida. It was complete with routing and wiring instructions.
I phoned the contractor and he had no idea what I was talking about. Someone had hacked his email and sent similar notices to many of his clients. It turns out that one person actually sent $600 to the Florida bank. Unlike checks, on which stop payment notices can be issued and credit cards charges which can be disputed, wired funds cannot be retrieved and once sent they are gone. Be aware of this scam and that no legitimate business would request payment in this manner.
Don Davis
Southeast side
