Letter: Beware the Cali-Zona Effect

New residents are moving to Arizona from California and other liberal Democrat controlled states to escape the higher taxes, debilitating regulations, housing costs, lack of security for their families….the list goes on.
We should all welcome these new residents because they were intelligent enough to come to a state that has been governed by conservative politics throughout its history. Although many of these new comers cherish their new found freedoms and security, they just can’t give up their liberal/progressive ways. Arizona is on the verge of having two liberal democratic senators who will take this state down the road of liberal/progressive policies from the national level. Just consider the amount of dark money Mark Kelly has amassed from donors and PAC's outside of Arizona . Follow the Money folks. Mark Kelly is an outsider who has a very dark side, as reported in the press. Please consider WHY you chose to leave the Democratic controlled states. A vote for Martha McSally will balance the scale for Arizona.
Robert Guth
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
