Letter: Beyond senseless

As someone who lives in a community where a mass shooting killed 6 people and injured 13 others, including my Congresswoman, nothing will ever convince me that arming more people will make me or my community safer.
HB2166 exempts firearms and firearm safety equipment from sales tax. Why? Granting firearms the same tax status as truly necessary items like food and prescription medicines is senseless. Why encourage people to buy more guns when every day more than 100 people are killed with a gun?
When ammunition was added to the tax exemption, HB2166 went from being senseless to being dangerous. Ammunition can be purchased in Arizona without a background check, in unlimited quantities with no record of who bought it, what they purchased and where it may have been shipped.
Guns and ammunition are already selling in record numbers. It is beyond senseless to make stockpiling them even more affordable.
Meg Pradelt
Foothills
