Letter: Bi-Lingual Americans

John Warnock's Op Ed reminded me of how things have changed in these passing decades.
The 1960 'Torch' (yearbook) -page 23 - shows twenty seven individuals devoted to teaching languages at Catalina (THE Catalina - on Pima) ... nine focusing on Spanish, German, French and Latin - the others on English. Each had an additional assignment: Journalism, Creative Writing, Quill & Scroll Club advisor, Debate Club, International Club, etc. ... my what a half century has brought ...
Not long ago CHS had students who spoke 44 languages - as their 1st language - and TUSD funded ONE foreign language (Spanish). In this time of a very different world, a very much more diverse America - how can this be OK? While a member of the CHS Foundation I was a part of a group that facilitated a "Language & Culture Club" to help fill this gap ... funded by a generous alum ! As Warnock noted "Let's expect all students to be language learners"
If a wide range of classes isn't offered - a wide range of students will go elsewhere.
EMILY MORRISON
Midtown
