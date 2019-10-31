Tucson is attempting to become the most bicycle friendly city in the nation. There is a big problem when there are ATV vehicles driving all over the bike paths. I use these bike paths nearly everyday. I see between 3 and 6 of these vehicles daily. They use these bike paths as their own personal road. As an example, this morning I was riding the underpass on St. Mary's Road when the ATV came flying from the other direction. This particular underpass barely has room for one bicycle let alone an ATV. I had to completely stop get off my bike and move off the bike path onto the terrain. The driver blew past me waving. That is not bicycle friendly that is dangerous and could be deadly. It is posted everywhere that no motorized vehicles allowed. The police ride their bikes on these paths, why can't these ATV drivers?
T Lawrence Cory
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.