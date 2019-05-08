Do cyclists really need a special motel near the entrance of Sahuaro National Park? Wouldn't most out of town cyclists have a bike rack and be able to transport their bike to the park, or be fit enough to ride it to the park from anywhere in Tucson? In high school when it was called Sahuaro National Monument, my husband and his friends used to ride their bicycles to and around the park, then back to their neighborhood all in a day. They also did the Mount Lemmon Hill Climb embarking from their houses. And speaking of high school, in the '70's the Eco Raiders used to spray paint, "No more urban sprawl." They vandalized and it was wrong, but since then the city has grown like a blob with so many vacant or dilapidated buildings. We should use, keep up, or repurpose what already have without expanding to the very brink of Sahuaro National Park.
Cindy Hansen
Northeast side
