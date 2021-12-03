Letter: Bicycling on the Loop

Michael Seibold’s letter of Dec 1 suggesting a speed limit for bicycles on the Loop is a good one, but I believe an absolute speed limit is less of an issue than the resistance of fast bikers to slow down when that is the safest choice. When you are behind people walking and another fast biker is coming the other way, sometimes (frequently!) the safer option is to slow down and let them pass, not speed up to dart through the narrow space. On a Loop where others, including slower bikers, children, runners, walkers, people USING walkers – or wheelchairs – have an equal right be there, fast bikers need to be willing to use all the tools in the box, including slowing down!
Joshua Freeman
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.