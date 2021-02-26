 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden Administration, Unity????
The Joe Biden Administration has been in Office for less than 30 days and: Gasoline Prices in Tucson have gone from $1.839 to 2.659. The front page of the Az. (Phoenix) Republic, this morning, says "US bombs sites near border of Syria, Iraq". This is just the beginning of the "old" Democratic Party playbook. Their Theme:". Instill Fear in People." How's Basement Joe Biden's speech of "UNITY" working out for YOU? Thanks for listening.

Walt Johnson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

