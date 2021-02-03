Letter: Biden the Unity President

David Fitzsimmons once again shows his true colors, attempting to paint the Republicans as the unity spoilers. This after Pres. Biden signed 40 executive orders in 9 days (the previous administration? 10 in their first MONTH). Has Pres. Biden tried to negotiate at all with the Republicans? No, he has not attempted at all to work together with Democrats and Republicans to demonstrate unity, he just gives lip service to the phrase. But of course, uber-liberals like David Fitzsimmons in today's one sided media aren't concerned with the facts, they just make up stories as they go along, they should be labeled fiction writers.
HELGE CARSON
Oro Valley
