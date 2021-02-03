 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Biden the Unity President
View Comments

Letter: Biden the Unity President

  • Comments

David Fitzsimmons once again shows his true colors, attempting to paint the Republicans as the unity spoilers. This after Pres. Biden signed 40 executive orders in 9 days (the previous administration? 10 in their first MONTH). Has Pres. Biden tried to negotiate at all with the Republicans? No, he has not attempted at all to work together with Democrats and Republicans to demonstrate unity, he just gives lip service to the phrase. But of course, uber-liberals like David Fitzsimmons in today's one sided media aren't concerned with the facts, they just make up stories as they go along, they should be labeled fiction writers.

HELGE CARSON

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News