Re: the Aug. 21 article "Big annexations easier said than done for Tucson."
On big annexation article Andy Squire public information officer for the City of Tucson mentioned that “the vast majority of homes in the Foothills are second homes for people who don’t reside here.” I’m not sure where he received his facts from but it’s another lie from a City Official. I choose to live outside the City Limits because there is more space between neighbors and your closer to the beautiful desert. Your able to see the Saguaros and desert vegetation. Living in the Foothills offers me a suburban feel and most residents in the Foothills own their homes. Many retirees and working people living in the Foothills for the breathtaking landscape of the desert and mountains. The main reason I live in the County is the open space and generally lower density of residential development found in the Foothills. It provides a highly valued feeling of privacy. I enjoy living in the County and I don't need to be annexed. I don't want to be annexed.
Don Cotton
Foothills
