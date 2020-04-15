Letter: Big Brother is Watching
Letter: Big Brother is Watching

In mayor Romero's infinite dearth of knowledge about what entity funds the city of Tucson, we see an Orwellian attempt to make the city a total dystopian nightmare. Business drives the world and without it, a myriad of problems only become worse. When sales taxes from these local businesses cease, the most viable part of our city ebbs ever closer to the abyss of absolute dysfunction. Then to compound your ineptitude, you are requesting citizens to report those businesses that are still trying to survive. Is this 1984 redux?

Mayor Romero, what you fail to understand is that most businesses only have a finite amount of reserves to sustain themselves when their doors are closed, and they cannot just spring to life, Phoenix like, from the ashes of your edict.

Jerry Schuchardt

North side

