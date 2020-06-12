Letter: Big Horn Fire
View Comments

Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless pictures on Facebook. In the meantime, the air tankers couldn’t fly yesterday because of their selfishness. Because of them the fire has spread, putting more at risk, especially those fighting the fire. I say shoot the damn things out of the sky, find the identifying features on the pieces and arrest the idiots!

Mary Bradley

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News