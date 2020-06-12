Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless pictures on Facebook. In the meantime, the air tankers couldn’t fly yesterday because of their selfishness. Because of them the fire has spread, putting more at risk, especially those fighting the fire. I say shoot the damn things out of the sky, find the identifying features on the pieces and arrest the idiots!
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
